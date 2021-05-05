Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick Sells 2,420 Shares

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $91,306.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,539.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $36.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.09 and a beta of 1.81. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at about $3,419,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 56,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Tenable by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 497,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,003,000 after acquiring an additional 109,838 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth about $2,197,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Tenable by 7.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TENB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

