Byron Wayne Milstead Sells 290 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total transaction of $14,589.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,590.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

LSCC stock opened at $47.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $58.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 144.88, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.08.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

LSCC has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,293,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $609,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,448 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,748,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $492,517,000 after acquiring an additional 435,856 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,547,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,702,000 after acquiring an additional 443,404 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,657,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,426 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,415,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,678,000 after purchasing an additional 78,398 shares in the last quarter.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.