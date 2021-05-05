Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Lowers Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,094,486 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 57,408 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 6.3% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $255,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Apple by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Apple from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.82.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $127.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.61 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

