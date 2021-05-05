Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) were up 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.47 and last traded at $3.43. Approximately 15,592 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,206,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $94.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.28 million. Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 72.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Frank’s International will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Frank’s International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Frank’s International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frank’s International in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Frank’s International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Frank’s International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 49.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

