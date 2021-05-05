Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stake in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,476 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.83% of Mistras Group worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Mistras Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Mistras Group in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Mistras Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. 45.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE MG opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.93. The company has a market cap of $348.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.91. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $12.57.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $160.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.00 million. Mistras Group had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 16.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mistras Group, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets, and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

