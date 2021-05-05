Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 78.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,566 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 72,793 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UHS. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 623 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Shares of UHS opened at $152.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.28. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.64 and a 52 week high of $153.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.01%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.27.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $368,551.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,262.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total transaction of $767,378.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,036.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.