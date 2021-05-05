Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)’s share price dropped 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $56.95 and last traded at $56.95. Approximately 1,136 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 411,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.14.

QTRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Quanterix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.29 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.89.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 41.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $26.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. As a group, analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $291,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $103,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,483 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,718 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QTRX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 1,135.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 703,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,107,000 after buying an additional 646,145 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Quanterix by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,502,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,862,000 after purchasing an additional 379,908 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Quanterix in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,245,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Quanterix by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,600,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Quanterix in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,633,000. 71.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

