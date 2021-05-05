Short Interest in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Drops By 21.1%

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the March 31st total of 4,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 419,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days. Currently, 13.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Vaxcyte stock opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. Vaxcyte has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $58.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.91.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.13. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vaxcyte will post -6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In related news, Director Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 79,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $2,057,938.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $113,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,053.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,811,743 in the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Vaxcyte by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vaxcyte by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Vaxcyte by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

