Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RL. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 817.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $135.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of -108.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.22. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $62.37 and a 52-week high of $137.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

In other Ralph Lauren news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at $14,600,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 9,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,171,560.00. Insiders have sold a total of 23,554 shares of company stock worth $2,924,022 over the last three months. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.