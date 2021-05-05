Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UHT opened at $65.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.61. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52 week low of $52.25 and a 52 week high of $104.98. The stock has a market cap of $904.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

