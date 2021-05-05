Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 19,237 Shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,555 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,237 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in DZS were worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DZS by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in DZS by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in DZS by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in DZS by 306.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DZS by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. 26.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on DZS in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of DZS from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DZS in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Shares of NASDAQ DZSI opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. DZS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The company has a market cap of $436.04 million, a PE ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.01.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.32. DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 6.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DZS Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers mobile transport products, including standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces and interoperate to mobile operators that enables them to upgrade their mobile fronthaul/backhaul systems and migrate to 5G and beyond; broadband access products, which consists of switching and routing products to carriers and service providers to connect residential and business customers; and connected premises products, comprising of indoor/outdoor optical network terminal gateways.

