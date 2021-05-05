Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Raven Industries were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RAVN. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Raven Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 52,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its position in Raven Industries by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 62,219 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its position in shares of Raven Industries by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 70,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 419.8% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 85,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 69,132 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Raven Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $371,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

RAVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Raven Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Raven Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

NASDAQ RAVN opened at $40.42 on Wednesday. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $45.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.45 and a 200-day moving average of $33.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.37, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.14). Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 9.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Raven Industries Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

