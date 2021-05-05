Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 8,198 Shares of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,198 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.16% of Industrias Bachoco worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 121,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Industrias Bachoco by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Industrias Bachoco during the 4th quarter valued at $921,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Industrias Bachoco during the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBA opened at $44.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.97 and its 200 day moving average is $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.48. Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $48.47.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $918.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.64 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IBA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

