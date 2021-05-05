Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,191,860 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 690,565 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 2,347,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,480 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Enerplus by 755.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,153,836 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,941 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enerplus by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,290,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after buying an additional 530,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Enerplus by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 963,003 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 466,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 44,460.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,154 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 313,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Enerplus from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of ERF stock opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. Enerplus Co. has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $5.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.82.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 130.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.59%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.