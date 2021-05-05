Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $3.83 Million Stock Holdings in ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.89% of ShotSpotter worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,074,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,515,000 after acquiring an additional 84,672 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ShotSpotter by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 769,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,015,000 after acquiring an additional 193,501 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in ShotSpotter by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in ShotSpotter by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 11,385 shares during the last quarter. 62.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ShotSpotter stock opened at $33.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.61 and its 200 day moving average is $38.22. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $53.97. The firm has a market cap of $394.65 million, a P/E ratio of 146.96, a P/E/G ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.72 million. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 6.30%. As a group, analysts predict that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Alan R. Stewart bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,356. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $98,187.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,951. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SSTI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on ShotSpotter from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of ShotSpotter from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

