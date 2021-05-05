Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 652,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 126,111 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Fluidigm were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLDM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Fluidigm by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Fluidigm by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 868,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Fluidigm by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 28,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

FLDM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fluidigm from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLDM opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $380.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.71. Fluidigm Co. has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $12.45.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $44.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.27 million. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 19.25% and a negative net margin of 37.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and life sciences tools worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, Hyperion tissue imager, and flow conductor; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

