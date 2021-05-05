FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Issued By Truist Securiti

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Everi in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now expects that the credit services provider will earn $0.19 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Everi’s FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%. The business had revenue of $119.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.97 million.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EVRI. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Everi from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Everi from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Everi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Everi stock opened at $17.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 3.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.26. Everi has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $18.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Everi by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 46,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Everi by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Everi by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 21,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everi in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Everi by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $630,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,830.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 16,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $265,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 115,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,318. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

