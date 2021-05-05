Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 9,986 Shares of Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,986 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.42% of Retail Value worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RVI. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Retail Value by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 233,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Retail Value by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,427,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,232,000 after acquiring an additional 31,478 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Retail Value by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Retail Value by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Retail Value by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on RVI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Retail Value from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

NYSE:RVI opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $387.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.87. Retail Value Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $20.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average is $16.05.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.13 million during the quarter. Retail Value had a negative return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 66.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that Retail Value Inc. will post -5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David R. Lukes sold 14,840 shares of Retail Value stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $256,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $34.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Retail Value Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

