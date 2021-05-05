Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in The Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Mosaic by 528.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Mosaic by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOS. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.92.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $34.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

