Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 25,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 49,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

GDX stock opened at $35.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.30. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $30.64 and a 52-week high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.