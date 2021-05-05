Parallel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,857,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Wolfswood Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,150,000.

In other Coupang news, CEO Bom Suk Kim sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $42,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lydia Jett bought 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $999,985.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,571 shares in the company, valued at $999,985. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CPNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $41.49 on Wednesday. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.15 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.19.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

