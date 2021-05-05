Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 172.62 ($2.26).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 192 ($2.51) price target on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 197 ($2.57) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

VOD stock opened at GBX 140.07 ($1.83) on Wednesday. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 134.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 126.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £39.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.87.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Analyst Recommendations for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

