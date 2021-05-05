Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 172.62 ($2.26).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 192 ($2.51) price target on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 197 ($2.57) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

VOD stock opened at GBX 140.07 ($1.83) on Wednesday. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 134.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 126.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £39.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.87.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

