FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $2.80 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.79.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.87.

Shares of BPMC opened at $91.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.29 and its 200-day moving average is $102.35. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $57.48 and a 12 month high of $125.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 338,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,907,000 after purchasing an additional 37,040 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 17,769 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,687,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,583,000 after buying an additional 121,360 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 584.4% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 120,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,470,000 after buying an additional 102,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

