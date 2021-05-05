GWM Advisors LLC Makes New $559,000 Investment in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SONO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sonos by 194.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,924,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,758 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Sonos by 4,129.4% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,567,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,718 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sonos by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,493,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,955 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,875,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Sonos by 1,139.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 812,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,014,000 after purchasing an additional 747,312 shares during the period. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $535,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,416,134.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 426,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $15,352,558.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 545,034 shares of company stock worth $20,182,678. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

SONO opened at $39.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.70 and its 200 day moving average is $29.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.86 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

SONO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sonos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

