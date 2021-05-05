GWM Advisors LLC Takes Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 314,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,019,000 after buying an additional 112,559 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 51,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $1,590,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,418,000 after buying an additional 13,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LH. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.69.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH opened at $273.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $254.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.74. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $155.19 and a fifty-two week high of $274.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

