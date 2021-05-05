The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) PT Raised to $49.50 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its target price lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $43.50 to $49.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CG has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.33.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $43.10 on Tuesday. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $43.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of -70.66 and a beta of 1.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In related news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $114,770.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 14,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $521,037.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,016,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,209,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,226,363 shares of company stock valued at $115,703,069.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 241.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 52,194 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 1,273.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 422,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,539,000 after purchasing an additional 391,935 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 46,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at $515,000. 33.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.