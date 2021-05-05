Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Price Target Increased to C$202.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$186.00 to C$202.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Lassonde Industries to C$202.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday.

LAS.A stock opened at C$191.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$178.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$171.35. The company has a market cap of C$609.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46. Lassonde Industries has a 12 month low of C$135.00 and a 12 month high of C$199.00.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

