Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Given a $40.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $40.00 price target on Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.57.

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.30 and a beta of 1.74.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The company had revenue of $28.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 752.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

