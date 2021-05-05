Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,908 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.32% of Genesco worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GCO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Genesco by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Genesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Genesco by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 174,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GCO opened at $52.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.35. Genesco Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $53.56.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.48 million. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. Genesco’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

GCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Genesco from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

In other Genesco news, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

