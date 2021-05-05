Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 17,600 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 74.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,399 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTGR stock opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.36 and its 200 day moving average is $38.20. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.21 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. NETGEAR’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $33,497.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,635.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 5,500 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $207,350.00. Insiders sold 88,336 shares of company stock worth $3,572,626 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NTGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

