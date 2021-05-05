Truist Securiti Comments on Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($3.04) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.56).

ADVM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ADVM opened at $3.61 on Monday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $353.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average of $11.69.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.07).

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADVM. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 5,501,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,632,000 after acquiring an additional 916,800 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,657,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,967,000 after acquiring an additional 602,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 1,135.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after acquiring an additional 600,965 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,042,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,343,000 after purchasing an additional 240,618 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, CEO Laurent Fischer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,292 shares in the company, valued at $259,764.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $176,715.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

