PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PageGroup in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.36.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MPGPF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PageGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of PageGroup in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of MPGPF opened at $7.80 on Monday. PageGroup has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.23.

PageGroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services. The company offers executive search services; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, and Page Outsourcing primary brands.

