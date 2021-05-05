Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Gap Up to $9.84

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.84, but opened at $10.32. Amicus Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 58,527 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on FOLD. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average of $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.57.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. The business had revenue of $70.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 821,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,215,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $105,455.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 389,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,391.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,379 shares of company stock worth $795,330 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,095,000. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,134.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 218,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after buying an additional 200,831 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,204,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,894,000 after buying an additional 319,996 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,311,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 2,528.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,350,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,186,000 after buying an additional 1,299,220 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

