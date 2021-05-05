Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Shares Gap Up to $18.32

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.32, but opened at $18.98. Xenon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $18.98, with a volume of 10 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XENE. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $751.67 million, a P/E ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.19.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 102.25% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,766,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.