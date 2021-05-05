Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter worth $800,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter worth $109,180,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 378.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 671,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,048,000 after purchasing an additional 531,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 14,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $211.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.27. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $153.01 and a 52-week high of $223.37.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $526.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.08 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nordson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.60.

In other news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total transaction of $849,233.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,294.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total value of $1,050,983.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,746.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,779 shares of company stock worth $4,021,255. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

