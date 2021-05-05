Searchlight Capital Partners I Sells 90,123 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 90,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $8,895,140.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Searchlight Capital Partners I also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 114,614 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $11,237,902.70.

On Monday, April 26th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 191,902 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $19,029,002.32.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 259,820 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $25,485,743.80.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 115,040 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $10,939,153.60.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 2,000,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960,000.00.

Shares of FOUR opened at $95.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.47. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FOUR. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

