Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) CEO Sells $2,788,320.16 in Stock

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 195,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $2,788,320.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 601,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,760.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:OCGN opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 3.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.50. Ocugen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78.

Get Ocugen alerts:

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Equities analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ocugen by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on OCGN. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocugen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.04.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.