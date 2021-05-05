Insider Selling: Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

FANG stock opened at $79.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $88.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.09%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 28,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 23,086 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

