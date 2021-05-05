Richard White Sells 136,887 Shares of WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Stock

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) insider Richard White sold 136,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$31.12 ($22.23), for a total value of A$4,259,923.44 ($3,042,802.46).

Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Richard White sold 158,431 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$31.22 ($22.30), for a total value of A$4,946,215.82 ($3,533,011.30).

On Friday, April 16th, Richard White sold 155,489 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$31.83 ($22.74), for a total value of A$4,949,214.87 ($3,535,153.48).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.01.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.027 dividend. This is a boost from WiseTech Global’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. WiseTech Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.87%.

WiseTech Global Company Profile

WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics industry in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company develops, sells, and implements software solutions that enable logistics service providers to facilitate the movement and storage of goods and information.

