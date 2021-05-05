Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $124.81

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $124.81 and last traded at $124.96, with a volume of 12253 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.42.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $203.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $220.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.54.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 1.44.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Splunk’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, CFO Jason Child sold 2,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $292,728.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,629,616.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $1,463,468.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,969,706.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Splunk by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

