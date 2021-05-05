Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.07

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.07 and last traded at $15.93, with a volume of 49828 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.86.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APLE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.42. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.45%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $200,327.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,322,817.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard E. Woolley bought 1,915 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $29,988.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,915 shares in the company, valued at $29,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,932 shares of company stock valued at $398,871 in the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLE. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $3,835,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,520,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29,416.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,562,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.