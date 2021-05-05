Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.85

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$35.85 and last traded at C$35.82, with a volume of 85082 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$35.60.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SJR.B. Cormark upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “tender” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$28.50 to C$40.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$28.50 to C$40.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.03.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0988 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

In related news, Director Paul Kenneth Pew purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$34.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$205,345.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$205,345.80.

About Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

