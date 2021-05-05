Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Live Nation Entertainment to post earnings of ($1.77) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.38. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.15 million. On average, analysts expect Live Nation Entertainment to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LYV stock opened at $79.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $94.63.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LYV shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

In related news, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.83, for a total value of $7,550,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 955,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,918,726.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $7,146,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 368,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,285,441.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 420,369 shares of company stock valued at $37,596,584. 5.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

