ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on ICF International from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist raised their price objective on ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on ICF International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.75.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $226,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,487. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 7,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $682,496.59. 4.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICFI. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ICF International by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 336,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,982,000 after purchasing an additional 67,194 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in ICF International by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ICF International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ICF International by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 464,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,491,000 after purchasing an additional 63,635 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICFI stock opened at $91.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.70. ICF International has a 1-year low of $51.48 and a 1-year high of $94.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $378.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.07 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.19%. ICF International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ICF International will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. ICF International’s payout ratio is 13.49%.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

