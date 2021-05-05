Triple-S Management (GTS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Triple-S Management has set its FY 2021

Investors interested in registering for the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Triple-S Management had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $969.76 million for the quarter.

Triple-S Management stock opened at $23.93 on Wednesday. Triple-S Management has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $566.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.75.

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.

