Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $32.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Leslie’s Inc. provides direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, serving residential, professional and commercial consumers. The company markets its products through physical locations and multiple digital platforms. Leslie’s Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LESL. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leslie’s has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.17.

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $29.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.10. Leslie’s has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $32.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.30.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $145.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.96 million. On average, analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $451,273,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $2,673,480.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 170.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 120,106 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the first quarter worth approximately $71,401,000. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 122.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,611,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,476,000 after acquiring an additional 887,638 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 126.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 432,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 241,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 62.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 10,640 shares during the last quarter.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

