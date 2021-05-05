Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €155.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DHER has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Delivery Hero presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €149.50 ($175.88).

Delivery Hero stock opened at €127.90 ($150.47) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €119.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is €115.63. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.38. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €75.04 ($88.28) and a 1 year high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

