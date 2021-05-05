Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Immunome, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing a proprietary human memory B cell platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics designed to change the way diseases are currently being treated. Immunome, Inc. is based in Exton, United States. “

Get Immunome alerts:

IMNM opened at $24.42 on Tuesday. Immunome has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $63.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.04.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Immunome will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Immunome during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,033,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunome during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immunome during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Immunome during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Immunome during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $645,000.

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immunome (IMNM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.