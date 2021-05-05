eXp World (EXPI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect eXp World to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $609.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.27 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect eXp World to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EXPI stock opened at $31.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.19 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. eXp World has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.44.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of eXp World from $26.50 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $1,743,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Cahir sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 477,500 shares of company stock valued at $23,536,850 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

