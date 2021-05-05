ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $43.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. provides container shipping and related services, along with its subsidiaries. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is based in Haifa, Israel. “

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ZIM. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Clarkson Capital increased their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.80.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $39.66 on Tuesday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.33.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZIM. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth $49,000. Evermore Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,651,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth approximately $77,436,000.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

Read More: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.